Chelsea revelation Fikayo Tomori says he’s open to the possibility of committing his International future to Nigeria amongst other countries.

Tomori who is enjoying a good run of games in Chelsea’s first team is eligible to play for England, Canada, and Nigeria at the national team level and he revealed decision has not been made on it.

The Chelsea Academy Graduate spoke about the possibility of representing any of the countries after his impressive display against Liverpool last Sunday.

“I am a citizen of all three (countries ) so we ’ ll see. I was born in Canada and lived there about seven or eight months old. My family is Nigerian, obviously, I live in England.

“It’ s nice to have that. I can ’ t play Under – 21 football anymore so the last international break I didn’t get called up to anyone. Next one maybe we ’ ll see,”

Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents and currently living in England, the country he represented at the U-21 level.

Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard has called on the player to ignore the rumors surrounding his International future and focus on his development at Chelsea.

Lampard said: ‘It’s his choice. I wouldn’t tell him where to play internationally.”

“But he’s played for [England] Under-21s and if he continues with his form and keeps improving then, of course, I would expect there to be potential for England if Gareth chooses to select him.

‘He shouldn’t worry about it at the minute.

“He should just worry about how he’s playing every game or how he trains every day and that will be a nice problem for him, hopefully, if he’s eligible for three. He can choose which one he wants.”

Tomori played for Derby County in the Championship last season under Frank Lampard and he won the club player of the year award