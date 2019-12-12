<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly interested in a move for Chelsea left back Emerson next summer.

Juventus are looking for cover for first-choice left back Alex Sandro in the position and could move Emerson who played under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge last season.

And according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has sounded out Emerson as a potential solution.

Emerson has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, and started in their 2-1 victory against Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The left back has already played for two Italian clubs – he was on-loan at Palermo from Santos five years ago, before moving to Roma where he spent two-and-a-half years.

He then moved to Chelsea in January 2018, and has battled ever since with Marcos Alonso for the left back position.

He featured for Chelsea when they beat Arsenal 4-1 to win last season’s UEFA Europa League final.