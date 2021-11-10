Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy comments on Ballon d’Or snub

Senegalese star Edouard Mendy has opened up about his omission from the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist.

The 29-year-old was surprisingly omitted despite his fine displays for Chelsea FC in the UEFA Champions League and English Premier League.

Mendy was not recognised for the prestigious individual honour, Ballon d’Or for the best players in the world.

The award is presented by the French news magazine, France Football which is one of football’s oldest accolades having been introduced in 1956.

Mendy, who was born in the French city of Montivilliers, thinks he could have made the shortlist if he were a France international.

“It’s something that motivates me and pushes me to work. Honestly, I am wondering,” Mendy told Canal Plus via Wiw Sport.

“If I had played for France and had taken part in the Euro, would we have this debate and this reflection?”

Mendy played a key role in helping Chelsea clinch the 2020/21 Champions League title and he made history in the process.

He equalled the record of most clean sheets in a Champions League season, by keeping nine clean sheets.

It is the same as Santiago Cañizares in 2000/01 and Keylor Navas in 2015/16.