Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has won another award after the Belgian was voted the Professional Footballers’ Association Bristol Street Motors Premier League Fans’ Player of the Year in a poll of supporters that was open to all.

Hazard, Manchester City midfielder stars Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane all contest for the award.

The Belgian got 34 per cent of the vote after his great exploit this season scoring 16 goals and creating 15 assists in the just concluded Premier League. It was obvious his performance caught the attention of the fans that voted in his favour.

Hazard had already been named the Premier League’s Playmaker of the Season, for his total of assists, as well as making history at the Chelsea end of season awards by scooping the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards for 2019, becoming the first Blues player to collect all three awards in the same year, and the first to win the main award for the fourth time.

The PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award is different from the PFA Players’ Player of the Year which is decided by the votes of fellow professional footballers and this year was won by Virgil van Dijk.

Frank Lampard won the award in 2005 he also claimed the Footballer Writers’ Footballer of the Year.