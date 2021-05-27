Thomas Tuchel has named his 25-man squad for the trip to Portugal to face Manchester City in the Champions League final.
Our head coach looks set to have a full squad to choose from in Porto, with his 25 players flying to Portugal today ahead of Saturday’s final, following N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy’s return to training yesterday after picking up injuries in our last two Premier League fixtures.
‘N’Golo is looking good and I hope he stays like that for Saturday,’ said Tuchel.
‘Edou made a huge improvement with the management of pain from when the injury happened, which is good. We hope to have him back. If he is fit, then Edou will play.’
Chelsea squad listed below in squad number order
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Antonio Rudiger
Marcos Alonso
Andreas Christensen
Jorginho
Thiago Silva
N’Golo Kante
Tammy Abraham
Christian Pulisic
Timo Werner
Willy Caballero
Kurt Zouma
Edouard Mendy
Mateo Kovacic
Olivier Giroud
Mason Mount
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Ben Chilwell
Hakim Ziyech
Billy Gilmour
Reece James
Cesar Azpilicueta
Kai Havertz
Emerson
Tino Anjorin