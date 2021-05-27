Thomas Tuchel has named his 25-man squad for the trip to Portugal to face Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Our head coach looks set to have a full squad to choose from in Porto, with his 25 players flying to Portugal today ahead of Saturday’s final, following N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy’s return to training yesterday after picking up injuries in our last two Premier League fixtures.

‘N’Golo is looking good and I hope he stays like that for Saturday,’ said Tuchel.

‘Edou made a huge improvement with the management of pain from when the injury happened, which is good. We hope to have him back. If he is fit, then Edou will play.’





Chelsea squad listed below in squad number order

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Antonio Rudiger

Marcos Alonso

Andreas Christensen

Jorginho

Thiago Silva

N’Golo Kante

Tammy Abraham

Christian Pulisic

Timo Werner

Willy Caballero

Kurt Zouma

Edouard Mendy

Mateo Kovacic

Olivier Giroud

Mason Mount

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ben Chilwell

Hakim Ziyech

Billy Gilmour

Reece James

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz

Emerson

Tino Anjorin