



Both legs of Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final tie with Porto will be played in Spain next month, UEFA have confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were due to travel to Portugal for first leg on April 7 before hosting the return leg at Stamford Bridge on April 13.

But both matches will now be played at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on the same dates, despite Portugal being removed from the UK’s red list.

In a statement, UEFA said: ‘UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first and second leg matches involving FC Porto and Chelsea FC, will now both be played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville. The dates of the matches (7 April and 13 April 2021) and the kick-off times (21:00CET) will remain the same.





‘UEFA would like to thank FC Porto and Chelsea FC for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Portuguese Football Federation, The Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Sevilla FC for their assistance and agreeing to stage the matches.’

Portugal was on the UK’s red list of countries – which all carry a 10-day quarantine period in a government-approved hotel for those travelling from them – until March 19.