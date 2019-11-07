<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gareth Southgate has included Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi in his latest England squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

The 19-year-old returned from a serious Achilles injury at the end of September, which had kept him out of action since September.

The talented winger has since featured in 10 matches across all competitions for Chelsea, scoring once, while helping the team climb to fourth in the Premier League table.

Hudson-Odoi has been rewarded for his performances with a call up to England’s squad, with the international break set to take effect next week.