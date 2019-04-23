<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi confirmed on social media that his season is over after he ruptured his Achilles’ tendon during Monday night’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley.

The 18-year-old was helped off the pitch shortly before halftime and said on Twitter that he would play no further part in Chelsea’s campaign.

“Really gutted to end my season with a ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season,” he said on Twitter.

The injury rules Hudson-Odoi out of Chelsea’s last three Premier League games of the season, against Manchester United, Watford, and Leicester City.

He will also miss their Europa League semi-final against Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, the first leg of which is on May 2.

The draw with Burnley lifted Chelsea up to fourth in the Premier League table, a point above fifth-placed Arsenal, who have 66 points with a game in hand.