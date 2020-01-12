<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Frank Lampard has made his first signing a Chelsea manager in in 16-year-old Norwegian wonderkid Bryan Fiabema.

Teen starlet Fiabema signed a three and a half year deal at Stamford Bridge on Friday morning after impressing during a trial in December.

The agreement will see Fiabema receive a professional contract as soon as he turns 17 on February 16.

Fiabema was at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to watch Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Burnley.

After the game he was in the changing room where he met boss Lampard and his new Blues team-mates.

Fiabema posed for a photo with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who netted his first Premier League goal during the win.





Chelsea will use the 16-year-old in their Under-18s and U23 teams as well offering him the chance to play in the UEFA Youth League.

The Blues had received a two-window transfer ban from FIFA after they were found guilty of breaching a total of 150 rules, involving 71 players.

But Lampard was given a boost when the ban was overturned allowing Chelsea to spend in this month’s winter window.

Chelsea were stunned when the ban was imposed and furious when it emerged their attempts to have the ban put on hold pending their initial appeal to FIFA had been rebuffed.