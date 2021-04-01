



Chelsea have put the ball in Thiago Silva’s court after making a decision on his future.

The 36-year-old defender has enjoyed a successful debut campaign with Chelsea, despite being currently sidelined with injury.

He is out of contract in the summer but there is an option to extend for a further year.





And Fabrizio Romano says the Blues want to extend Silva’s stay at the club.

Now it is up to the Brazilian whether he would like to stay in west London.

Previous reports have claimed Silva is enjoying his time with Chelsea.