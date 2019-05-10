<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chelsea has urged Atletico Madrid to make a decision about their possible signing of Alvaro Morata as they want the Spanish outfit to pay a consideration this summer if they wish to keep the Spanish attacker, according to report in AS.

Chelsea appeal on transfer ban was rejected by FIFA as the Blues would not be allowed to bring in new players in two transfer windows starting from the summer and the winter transfers that left them with no option than to call back their players on loan including Morata.

Morata is on an 18-month loan at Atletico, where he can be signed permanently for €18m.

If the Wanda Metropolitano want to keep the former Real Madrid forward, they have to pay immediately, otherwise, the striker will be recalled back to Stamford Bridge for the next season campaign.