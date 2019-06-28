<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea is unwilling to pay more than €45M for Real Madrid ace Mateo Kovacic as they hope Los Blancos president will lower their asking price for the Croatia international.

Kovacic had a good debut season in Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea board believes that the former Inter Milan man has what it takes to be a Blue player next season.

Kovacic wants a move to Chelsea but Real Madrid is holding on a €45M fee for his service, AS report, the full-time acquisition of Kovacic’s services is on the verge of being completed.

Chelsea feel that €45M looks way off of the value of the World Cup star who was unable to score in 51 appearances last term, but Real Madrid is not moved with such statistics as they are keen on standing on their asking price.

Real Madrid want significant cash from the sale of their players this summer and the amount placed on the Croatian star is not being considered entirely sufficient by the board.

Real Madrid president is willing to raise money from the sale of players in a bid to fund his ide’s recent spending spree following the signing of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes this summer.