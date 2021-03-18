



Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks and indeed when sleep becomes very deep and sweet, snoring takes the centre stage.

That appears to be the best way to describe Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s submission following his team’s progress into the next round of the Champions League.

Tuchel who only recently took charge at the Stamford Bridge following the sacking of former coach Frank Lampard, is happy with the progress his team has made so far and in fact believes the Blues are no longer easy prey for any team.

The former PSG sweat merchant says nobody will want to play Chelsea in the quarters of the Champions league after the edged out Atletico Madrid on 3-0 aggregate.

“I’m pretty sure no one wants to play against us. It’s a super-difficult challenge ahead because we are already in the last eight.

“It’s a big step, but no need to be afraid, we take what we get and prepare as best as possible” he enthused.





Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri struck as Chelsea overcame 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-0 in Wednesday’s last-16 second-leg clash at Stamford Bridge.

Eagerly awaiting Friday’s last-eight draw, Tuchel insisted Chelsea must fear no one in the competition – and hailed his squad’s bristling spirit as crucial to their continued European chances. Atletico had Stefan Savic sent off late on for elbowing Toni Rudiger off the ball.

Chelsea have registered 11 clean sheets in 13 matches without defeat since Tuchel took the helm from Frank Lampard, and the former bartender and Business Administration graduate of University of Stuttgart would want to see his side maintain the tempo.

The Blues will put the euphoria of victory in the Champions league aside and return to FA Cup clash where they host Sheffield United in a tie which some have already predicted will fetch another victory for the Stamford Bridge landlords.