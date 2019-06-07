<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have confirmed that Chelsea have appealed their two-window transfer ban.

FIFA punished the Blues after they were found to have broken rules regarding the registering of young players.

Chelsea originally appealed to FIFA to have the ban overturned, but football’s governing body rejected their appeal in terms of them being able to register senior players.

As such, the Stamford Bridge outfit have now turned to CAS, who could overturn the ban or delay it while they gather all the evidence required, meaning Chelsea could yet be free to add to their squad this summer.