<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea players were reportedly ordered not to attend training on Thursday after ‘someone close to the squad’ complained of coronavirus symptoms.

According to the Athletic, the situation developed on Wednesday night and a decision was made to cancel Thursday’s session early in the morning – before any players arrived.

As of Thursday lunchtime, the person in question had not been diagnosed with coronavirus but the situation has been described as a “major scare”.





It’s understood that the club’s training base is being thoroughly cleaned as a precautionary measure, with all members of staff – including head coach Frank Lampard – have been told to stay away.

Lampard’s pre-match press conference ahead of their weekend trip to Aston Villa, however, will take place at Cobham as normal.

This latest development follows coronavirus scares at fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Leicester.