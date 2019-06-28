<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea has been slap with a three-day ultimatum to sign a striker, according to report.

The Blues have been given three days to decide if they will retain the services of Gonzalo Higuain on a permanent basis by Juventus, according to report in Football London.

Higuain showed his finishing prowess at Chelsea but was unable to show some of the qualities that made him one of the best strikers of his generation.

Higuain risked the wrath of Chelsea fans after he failed to make use of some best chance that came his way last season but failure for Chelsea to decide in the next three days the Argentine will quit Stamford Bridge outfit to reunite with his former Napoli and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.