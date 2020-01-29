<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea target Gabriel Barbosa has sealed a move away from Stamford Bridge as he signed for Flamengo on a permanent basis until 2024 after spending some time on loan with the Copa Libertadores Champions.

Gabigol help Flamengo to clinch the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 1981, his performance for the Brazilian outfit was superb and he caught the attention of Chelsea during his time on loan.





Flamengo has reportedly agreed to pay Inter €17m (£14.4m) and the Serie A giants will retain 20 percent of any future sell-on fee.

The 23-year-old attacker will continue his adventure with the Brasileirao side for the next four years.