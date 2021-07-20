Chelsea target move for Stuttgart striker if Erling Haaland bid fails

Chelsea are considering a move for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, according to reports, as Thomas Tuchel’s quest for a centre-forward continues.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland, with Sportsmail revealing that the west Londoners’ interest in the Norwegian forward dates back to March.

Chelsea reportedly had an opening player-plus-cash bid for Haaland rejected last week, which raises the possibility of the Premier League side looking elsewhere to boost their attacking options this summer.

And according to The Athletic, Austrian forward Kalajdzic is one of many back-up options the Blues can turn to should the Haaland deal fail to come to fruition.

The report also says Stuttgart are in no rush to sell the forward who netted 17 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the German side last season.