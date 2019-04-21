<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic who has been a target for Chelsea has made a choice on the club he wishes to play for in the next season.

Jovic has been a target for top clubs across Europe with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona alongside Chelsea craving for the signature of the 21-year-old Serbian star.

Jovic’s form has attracted Real Madrid and host of other clubs, he has reportedly favoured a move to Real claims European transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla.

Pedulla believes a deal in the range of €60million (£52m), which could rise to €70m with bonuses, could be enough to capture the youngster’s signature.

Jovic has scored 17 goals in the league while also contributing five assists to help Frankfurt reach fourth in the Bundesliga and eight goals in 12 Europa League games this season.