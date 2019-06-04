<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea transfer target Luka Jovic joined Real Madrid on a five-year deal from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old striker Serbia international has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with recent reports suggesting ​that dethroned UEFA Champions League holders were prepared to meet Frankfurt’s asking price of €70m.

​Real confirmed the news on their ​official ​website, writing: “Luka Jovic (Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 12/23/1997) is a new Real Madrid player. The club has signed a forward who this season has been one of the great sensations of European football.

“A full international with the Serbian national team, he is 21 years old and comes from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 27 goals and played 48 games during the 2018/19 campaign.

“A powerful, technical footballer and a great finisher, he is capable with both feet and stands out for his clinical finishing.

“Despite his youth, he has experience at the highest European level, as he showed in the last Europa League, in which he scored 10 goals and led his team to the semi-finals. In addition, he has won titles in Serbia, Portugal and Germany, the three countries he has played in.”

Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic added: “For Eintracht Frankfurt, this is a good and important transfer. We wish Luka only the best for his future. He has the attributes for a great career. And we are proud that we were able to support him along the way.”

Jovic will compete with ​Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz to lead the line for Real Madrid.