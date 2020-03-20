<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea is in talks with Barcelona as they aim to sign former Liverpool star Phillippe Coutinho who is on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian midfielder is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and the Bavarian is not ready to sign him permanently at the end of the current campaign as the Bundesliga side decided not to take up the option to sign him permanently.

The former Liverpool star is also linked with a move to Spurs last season and the London club is keen on signing the Brazilian this season after a failed attempt in the last term.





Coutinho ditched a move to Spurs to secure a move a to Bayern Munich after talks with Barcelona collapsed.

Chelsea has met with Coutinho’s representatives and they are ready to seal a deal beat Tottenham to the deal to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

The report asserts that Frank Lampard’s side will have to pay around £28million (€30m) to sign the former Reds star on a season-long loan.

Lampard is interested in signing a world-class player that can impact the game level of his youngsters at the Stamford Bridge.