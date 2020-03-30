<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea reportedly begin talk to negotiations to sign another Morroco international Achraf Hakimi after Hakim Ziyech deal.

The 21-year-old Morocco international who is currently on a season-long loan at Borussia Dortmund and has impressed during his two-year stint with the Bundesliga club.

Hakimi usually plays at right-back but the versatile star is also capable of playing on the opposite flank.

According to the Mirror report that Chelsea have now made an approach to Real Madrid about a potential deal for Hakimi.

However, the la Liga giant are not ready to offload defender at the moment until the season is completed after coronavirus pandemic which has affect football globally.





Frank Lampard is looking to improve his defensive options but Reece James has already impressed on Chelsea’s right flank this season.

Meanwhile, Hakimi admits his future is uncertain as Borussia Dortmund do not have a compulsory purchase option in their loan agreement with Real Madrid.

Ziyech is another moving to West London club after the Blues agreed a deal with the Dutch club on 13 Feburary and have now finalised personal terms with the winger.

He will join Chelsea at the end of the 2019/20 season on a five-year contract after produced eight goals and 21 assists in 32 matches across all competitions.