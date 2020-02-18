<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United on loan striker Odion Ighalo was unfazed after a Chelsea supporter told him to return to China shortly before making his debut at the Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Ighalo came off the bench in stoppage time in the second half and would have scored a goal as United ran out 2-0 winners. He fired straight at Willy Caballero after a good pass from Fred.

And on his way on to the pitch, one fan in the home crowd shouted at Ighalo as he waited on the touchline to come on to “go back to China”.

The 30-year-old striker simply flashed at a smile at the fan as he was more focused on making his history.





Two headers, one from Anthony Martial and another from Harry Maguire – who could have been sent off in the first half secured victory for the Red Devils.

That saw United, who have now beaten Chelsea three times across all competitions this season, complete their first league double over the Blues since 1977-78.

They have also won their last three successive matches at Chelsea’s home ground, having previously won just three times this century before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival.

United boss Solskjaer said post-match: “We keep another clean sheet, four on the bounce now, we’re getting better defensively.