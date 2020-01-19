<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Olivier Giroud has looked to be on the cusp of completing a move to Inter Milan for over a week now. Reports have suggested the deal was as good as done, with a medical the only thing left to complete.

LeSport10 are reporting that isn’t the case, and Aston Villa still want to keep the Frenchman in the premier league.

Inter are beleived to be waiting to move players on before they sign Giroud. In the meantime there’s still a strong possibility the Villans could take the 33-year-old to the West Midands.

Although the report claims Giroud is keen to reunite with former Blues boss, Antonio Conte, he is growing increasingly frustrated by the deal not being completed.





It sounds unlikely at this point, a move to Villa would surely suit Giroud. He’s spent the past seven-and-a-half-years in the premier league following a 2012 move from Montpelier to Arsenal. With that in mind, although Serie A offers a new challenge, Villa could suit the Frenchman with no need to uproot and move to another country.

Either way, it’s increasingly likely Giroud will move on after a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge. The France international has seen playing time become a rarity under Frank Lampard, making only five-premier league appearances.