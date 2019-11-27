<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Osimhen moved to Lille three months ago, but he has had such a big impact in the team it’s literally hard not to notice his quality.

Osimhen moved to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in August from Belgian Jupiler League side RSC Mouscron for €15 million and the youngster hit the ground running winning hearts among the faithfuls in Villeneuve d’Ascq.

Strike partner, Loic Remy, who also shared the locker room with Mikel Obi and Victor Moses at Chelsea, described the 20 year-old Nigerian as a “big discovery”.

The Frenchman predicts Osimhen will go on to enjoy a successful career because the Nigerian is just competitive on and off the pitch.

“I think Victor was a big discovery for everyone and it once again underlined the wise recruitment choices of the club, who were very shrewd in the choice that they made,” Remy told the club’s website.

“I think that Victor is a player with a big future. I’m at the stage now where I can identify players who have potential and who are serious and diligent in all that they do and he strikes me as that type of player.

“He trains with intensity. He’s a real goalscorer who works on a personal level even after team sessions, whether it be weight lifting or whether taking the time to just look after himself.”