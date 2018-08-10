Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Spanish club Valencia on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old Belgium international spent part of last season on loan at German club Borussia Dortmund, scoring nine times in 14 appearances.

Batshuayi joined Chelsea in July 2016 for a fee in the region of £33m and has scored 19 times in 53 games.

His departure will leave Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham as Chelsea’s recognised strikers.

Batshuayi made three appearances for Belgium at the World Cup in Russia this summer, scoring after coming off the bench in the 5-2 group-stage victory over Tunisia.

Chelsea also announced on Friday that 23-year-old French defender Kurt Zouma will spend the season on loan at Everton.