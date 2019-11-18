<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea star Willian is prepared to shun a move to Barcelona to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to report in Spanish media.

Willian’s current deal expires in June and the Brazilian forward had decided to offer Chelsea the first refusal on his next contract. Barcelona has maintained a regular contact with Willian camp and the Spanish giant could opt for a Bosman deal next summer.

Mundo Deportivo says Willian is delighted with Barca’s interest and eager to discuss pre-contract terms over the New Year.

Willian has made it clear that his first choice is to remain at Chelsea and will wait for Chelsea to present him with an improved deal before considering any offer from other suitors including the offer from the Nou Camp.

Chelsea will need a revisit to the contract policy of the club of handling players over the age of 30 years old – something Willians has no interest in.