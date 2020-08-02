



Chelsea hero Joe Cole sent a message to the board after the 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup finals on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Cole of the view that the team has to improve and the board should back manager Frank Lampard, Arsenal came from a goal down to score Chelsea two goals to claim the victory Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea and win the FA Cup for a record 14th time.

Mateo Kovacic was later sent off for two yellow card offences.

“100 per cent for sure. The improvement has been there,” Cole told BT Sport when asked about Lampard’s first season in charge.

“If you would have said at the start of the season the squad this Chelsea side had with all the young players were going to finish fourth and get to an FA Cup final.





“It all went wrong for Chelsea today. Decisions and all that. They didn’t nearly get it done but they were fighting right to the end.

“If you would have said that, people wouldn’t have believed you, because you have Leicester, Wolves, Spurs and Man United, all these teams.

“The future is bright, the future’s still bright, but they still need to be recruitment and there still needs to be an investment at the back end of the pitch.

“Frank is the man to do that 100 per cent no doubt because what he has done here has been fantastic.”

Chelsea will face Bayern Munich for the reverse fixture in the round of 16 of the Champions League next week.