Former Chelsea star Alvaro Morata regretted his time at the Stamford Bridge and admits he is highly delighted having quit the Premier League team.

Morata spent two seasons at Chelsea, that included 24 goals, he was sent back to La Liga in January joining Atletico on loan.

The forming Real Madrid scored six in 15 games, Morata then joined Diego Simeone’s side permanently this summer.

He told La Otra Cronica: “It seems like the obvious thing to say to gain points with the fans but my family and I were coming from a really bad time in London.

“Here we have regained our happiness.

“Though many people may not believe it, we spent four or five summers wanting to come to Atletico. I am very happy.”