Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has had his final day of the season red card against Aston Villa overturned on appeal.

The Spaniard was sent off late on in the Blues’ defeat at Villa Park on Sunday, after appearing to fling his arm into the face of Jack Grealish during a challenge.

The contact seemed minimal but Grealish reacted theatrically, clutching his face and referee Stuart Atwell showed the Chelsea skipper a red card for violent conduct.

That would have meant Azpilicueta serving a three-match ban at the start of next season but the ban has now been rescinded.





Even had the ban stood, Azpilicueta would have been able to feature in this Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City, with the suspension only due to apply to domestic matches. The fixtures for the start of the new Premier League season have not yet been released.

Both Azpilicueta and Grealish have this week been named in their respective national squads for this summer’s European Championships.

Azpilicueta is part of a 24-man Spain squad from which captain Sergio Ramos was the headline omission when coach Luis Enrique unveiled his party this week.

Grealish, meanwhile, is on a 33-man provisional list which England boss Gareth Southgate will have to whittle down to 26 by next week’s June 1 deadline.