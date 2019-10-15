<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi and other footie stars have heaped praise on Rangers star Joe Aribo after he scored for Nigeria against Brazil yesterday.

The playmaker netted an opener in the first half against the Samba superstars with a slick finish past Man City’s Ederson after showing quick feet to dance past PSG’s Marquinhos.

Aribo, 23, and his teammates managed a 1-1 draw with Neymar and co but it was the Gers man who earned all the plaudits after the game.

He posted footage of his goal on Instagram and was bombarded with messages of congratulations and support – with plenty of his teammates applauding his skills.

Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi simply said: “Killing it,” with two fire emojis.

Sheyi Ojo added: “Woah.”

Connor Goldson commented: “MAD.”

Andy King applauded and Wes Foderingham wrote: “Bread.”

It was Aribo’s second international goal in as many games after the player netted on his debut against Ukraine back in September.

Aribo is flying for club and country – despite his former manager at Charlton, Lee Bowyer, telling him a move to Glasgow was a mistake.