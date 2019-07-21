<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea starlet Mason Mount is relishing working under his ‘role model’ Frank Lampard again and feels he is learning something from him every day.

Mount, 20, spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan with Lampard’s Derby County and is hopeful that connection will help him earn a first-team chance as Stamford Bridge this season.

He started in Chelsea’s most recent pre-season outing – a 1-0 defeat to Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale – and is expected to have a place in Lampard’s fresh-faced side this term.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are,” Mount told Sky Sports. “If you are ready and he thinks you are good enough then he’s going to put you in there.

“Being a midfielder and being at Chelsea you obviously look at him as a role model.

“For me working with him last year, and also this year, I have learnt so much off him.

“Speaking with him day in, day out I’ve been getting little stuff off his game, like him talking to me and telling me how to get into the box.

“I’m learning off him every day and it’s very exciting.

“You can see the group of players that we have is world class.

“For me coming into this team and working with them each day – I’m learning off them and that’s the best thing for me at the moment.”

Mount made 44 appearances in all competitions for Derby last season, scoring 11 goals and delivering six assists as he emerged as the key player in their run to the Championship play-off final.

He won’t expect any favours from his manager, with Lampard keen to prove his worth after just one season as a manager.

But the pair know each other well and Lampard has high hopes for the midfielder, one of the most exciting prospects in a promising generation for England.

“Mason’s part of the first-team squad this year and it’s time for him,” Lampard said.

“His qualities will improve even more with the qualities around him.

“Everyone knows the hopes I have for Mason and he showed today a glimmer early in pre-season of what we might see this year and going forward.”