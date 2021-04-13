Chelsea booked their spot in the Champions League semi-finals despite a late goal from Mehdi Taremi for Porto on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese outfit tried to set a fast tempo from the off but struggled to break down Chelsea in a first period where neither side had a shot on target.

The pattern continued after the interval and it wasn’t until the 65th minute that Edouard Mendy was forced to make a save when he easily kept out substitute Mehdi Taremi’s header.


The Blues had the better of the half chances through Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic but seemed content with a stalemate that was broken four minutes into added time when Taremi struck to give Cheslea a late scare.

Chelsea, who will meet either Liverpool or Real Madrid in the last four, will now shift focus to the FA Cup semi final with Man City on Saturday.

