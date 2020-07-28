



Former Chelsea captain Branislav Ivanovic is being linked with a sensational return to England.

The Zenit St Petersburg defender, now 36, is wanted by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Novosti says Ivanovic is already deep in negotiations with Everton about a shock return to the Premier League this summer.





Red Star Belgrade have also made a move for Ivanovic, but his focus is now on agreeing terms with Everton.

Zenit had offered the veteran a new deal, but on reduced terms, which was flatly refused by the Serb.