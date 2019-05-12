<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic scored in his final home game for Borussia Dortmund against Fortuna Dusseldorf as he bid his farewell to the fans at the Westafalenstadion.

The USA star was presented with yellow flowers on the Westfalenstadion pitch minutes before kick-off in the Bundesliga match with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

“Dortmund will always feel like home for me,” he told supporters, who gave him a warm round of applause.

Pulisic signed for Chelsea in January but was immediately loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of the season.

Pulisic has been in great form for BVB this season before the game against Fortuna Dusseldorf he had scored three goals and provided three assists in seven Bundesliga starts and 11 substitute appearances.

His goal against Fortuna Dusseldorf was his fourth league goal of the season, Dortmund won the clash 3-2.