Chelsea have announced the signing of former England goalkeeper Rob Green, 38.

Green, who spent last season at Huddersfield but did not make a single Premier League appearance, has signed a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The ex-England international boasts a wealth of experience having made over 650 appearances in his career and moves to Chelsea to provide back-up to Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

“It has been a whirlwind 24 hours,” Green said. “You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

“It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here.”

A Chelsea statement read: “Green joins to provide backup for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero after leaving Huddersfield Town, where he spent last season.

“Green arrives with huge Premier League experience having represented Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers in the top flight. He has also been part of England squads at two major tournaments.”

Courtois, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Belgium international helped his country to a third-place finish at the World Cup and his contract at Chelsea expires next summer.

Regarding contract talks at Chelsea, Courtois said: “Obviously, with this World Cup, I think what was on the table is different than what I can have.”