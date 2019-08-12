<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea will make a move for Leicester’s Ben Chilwell as soon as they are able to sign players again.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Blues boss Frank Lampard has identified Chilwell as the ideal man to revamp his side’s left-back spot and the west London club will make a bid next summer.

Chilwell was linked with Manchester City earlier this summer and is also believed to have been scouted by Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in the past.

But the England international is under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2024, and the Foxes reportedly value him at approximately £70m.

Marcos Alonso played no part in Chelsea’s 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday amid rumours about the Spaniard’s future, with Emerson Palmieri playing the full 90 minutes

instead.

But it seems the Italian international is not seen as long-term option and Lampard is expected to address the club’s left-back situation once their two-window transfer ban finally expires at the end the of the current season.