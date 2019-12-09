<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea have drawn up an eight-man shortlist for the January transfer window, according to reporting The Daily Express.

Chelsea ban has been lifted and the board is keen on spending in the Winter transfer in a bid to strengthen their squad and the Stamford Bridge outfit has got a number of targets on their list with manager Frank Lampard willing to sanction their moves.

The report suggests that Chelsea want Wilfried Zaha, Jadon Sancho, Fedor Chalov, Timo Werner, Moussa Dembele, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Nathan Ake.

Definitely the Blues won’t sign all the list players in January but will do their best to get some of the afore listed players.

Some of the players are Chelsea long term targets for the club but the likes of Sancho and Hakim Ziyech are currently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had a bright start to the season but could bring in some reinforcement in a bid to finish in the top four position at the end of the season.