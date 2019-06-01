<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea have shortlisted Frank Lampard and four managers to replace Juventus-bound Maurizio Sarri this summer.

The 60-year-old Italian coach steered the Blues to a third-place finish in the Premier League, secured Champions League qualification and claimed the first major silverware of his coaching career courtesy of Wednesday’s 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal in Baku.

Multiple sources in Italy claim that Chelsea are prepared to let the Sarri return to his homeland to take over from Massimiliano Allegri along with Tottenham Hotspurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at Juventus.

According to The Sun the club hero Lampard, currently managing Championship side Derby, former AC Milan coach Allegri, Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and Wolves gaffer Nuno Espirito Santo.

Sarri still has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge will be joining a former rival in the process, having guided Napoli from 2015-18, guiding them to a pair of second-place finishes behind Juventus.