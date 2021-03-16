



Chelsea are reportedly planning to sit down with Antonio Rudiger and discuss a new contract before the Euros take place.

The former Roma man did not enjoy a perfect relationship with Frank Lampard as he struggled for game time under the Englishman, but since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Rudiger has excelled in the Chelsea defence.

Indeed, the 28-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in nine of Chelsea’s 10 Premier League matches under Tuchel – keeping clean sheets in seven of those appearances – and he continues to thrive as part of a back three with Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.





Rudiger’s urrent deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in 2022, but according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are keen to begin negotiations with the Germany international before this summer’s tournament.

The report adds that talks were initially due to be scheduled for after the Euros, but Rudiger’s strong form means that Chelsea want to speed up the process before other clubs in Europe look to pounce for the centre-back.

However, with the defender’s future in London still up in the air at this moment in time, Tuchel will be desperate to avoid letting him walk away for nothing next summer.