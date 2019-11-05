<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea is prepared to spend big on three players in the January transfer market if the appeal against their ban is overturned by the court of arbitration for sport (CAS).

The CAS will hear the Blues’ appeal against the two-window suspension on November 20. Chelsea is being linked with new signing despite being third in the Premier League with a bunch of homegrown players in the team.

Chelsea is set to sign the likes of Crystal Palace attacker Wilfred Zaha, Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell and RB Leipzig’s Germany striker Timo Werner, according to report in the Sun.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has promoted the academy graduates into the first team and the young lads took the opportunity to showcase their talent at the top level of English football.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi have taken the Premier League by storm this season under the guidance of Lampard.

Lampard said: “At Chelsea, we will always look to improve in windows, if we’re allowed to, and if the players we might look at are better or we feel are adding to the squad.

“Of course I’m interested because it’s obviously going to affect potentially what we can do in January or not.”