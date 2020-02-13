<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea is set to go all out to sign Paris Saint-Germain target Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford at the end of the season.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to Chelsea last month but the deal fell through and he remained at Watford for the rest season.





The former Rennes midfielder has made 125 appearances for Watford and scored 16 goals in those games.

Doucoure is also monitored by Manchester United and Chelsea in the past months, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is a huge fan of the midfielder and failed with a last-minute transfer to sign the Watford star from the Vicarage Road in the winter transfer market.