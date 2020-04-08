<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea is prepared to sign Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer when the window does open at the end of the season.

Chelsea has previously been linked with a move for Leicester City Ben Chilwell and FC Porto Alex Telles but it seems the French defender tops their priority at the moment.

Chelsea might explore their cheapest options as they are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer.





Chelsea is not in the race alone to sign the 27-year old defender, Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, Milan, Napoli, and Inter have all ‘knocked on the door’ for his services, as he looks to reject a new contract at his current club.

Kurzawa has been a regular for PSG and has made 13 appearances for his national side.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is in dire need to sign a left-back with the club ready to sell Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at the end of the season.