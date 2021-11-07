Chelsea set sights on Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly interested in securing the signing of Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who could cost at least €90 million in transfer fee.

According to a report from El Nacional, Chelsea have their sights set on a swoop for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window of next year as they look to bolster their attacking unit.

Osimhen started at the Ultimate Strikers Academy in his homeland, Nigeria, before moving to Europe in 2017, when he signed for German side VfL Wolfsburg. The centre-forward moved to Belgian outfit RSC Charleroi in the summer of 2018, where he made a good impression, which prompted LOSC Lille to sign him in 2019.

Osimhen enjoyed a fine season in his debut campaign in Ligue 1, bagging 18 goals and six assists in 38 matches across all competitions, which helped him earn a big-money switch to Napoli last year. The 22-year-old managed a decent tally of ten goals and three assists in 30 matches in his maiden campaign in Italy and has taken his game up a notch this time out.

Indeed, Osimhen is on his way to better his return from last season, having managed nine goals and two assists in just 12 appearances across all competitions. The Nigerian international’s form has been a major factor in Napoli’s rise to the top of the Serie A table. And, his development has now attracted the attention of several top clubs, including European champions Chelsea.

The Blues strengthened their attacking unit this past summer, as they re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a club-record deal. While the Belgian international hit the ground running upon returning to Stamford Bridge, he went through a bit of a dry spell before being struck down by injury.

Beyond Lukaku, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has Timo Werner and Kai Havertz as options in the No. 9 role. Werner has failed to convince that he has what it takes to be the team’s main man during his time at the club and has been linked with an exit. And while Havertz has done well recently in the absence of Lukaku and Werner, he is not a natural striker.

So, the west Londoners could do with adding another top-quality centre-forward to their roster at the end of the season. Tuchel recently indicated that the name of Erling Haaland had been discussed within the club, but Osimhen has seemingly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea now, as per the report mentioned above.

However, signing the Nigerian international will not be easy, as Napoli will demand a sum of €90 million, although Chelsea should not have any problems meeting that valuation.