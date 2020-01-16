<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea has set sight on Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkov-Savic as N’Golo Kante’s replacement after the World Cup winner is continually link away from the Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard and his scouts are watching Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkov-Savic as the Blues aim to bring the midfielder to Chelsea.

The report in Gazette hello Sport says Chelsea had scouts sent to watch the Serbian midfielder against Napoli this weekend.





Lampard is a huge fan of Milinkovic-Savic and he is willing to go all out to bring the 24-year-old star to Stamford Bridge.

The Serbian midfielder has contracted with Lazio tills 2024, he has scored three goals and provided five assists in 17 matches for Lazio.

Kante is pushing for a move to Real Madrid and Chelsea is pro-active in the market and they are willing to bring in a midfielder so as to replace to French midfielder.