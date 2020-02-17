<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea is prepared to sell Croatian midfielder in a bid to seal a move for new signings at the end of the season.

Chelsea wants to let go of Mario Pasalic at the end of the season having been loaned out for the past seasons since 2014.





He never made a senior team for Chelsea since his arrival and he has spent two seasons at Atalanta, he is now finally set to make his move permanent this summer.

Chelsea is targeting the likes of Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Moussa Dembele, and Mateo Vecino after agreeing on the deal to sign Hakim Ziyech.