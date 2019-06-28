<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea is set to offload a player who spent nine years at the Stamford Bridge with just four appearances for the Blues.

Tomas Kalas will be allowed to join Bristol on a permanent basis in a deal worth between £2.5million and £3million.

The Czech Republic star spent last season with the Championship side Bristol and he had a successful stint with the Ashton Gate outfit where he made 41 appearances across all competitions for Bristol City and was an influential member of the team.

Kalas joined Chelsea in 2010 when he was 17-years -old and he played just four times for the Blues before he was sent out on loan.

The Czech enforcer spent time at Middlesbrough, Fulham and Vitesse Arnhem in Holland but was never near a breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.

The centre would be surplus to requirement at the club with the presence of Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz and Andreas Christensen will already be competing for a place in the next manager’s starting XI, Kurt Zouma could make a return to Stamford Bridge after a successful at Everton.