



Chelsea is prepared to offload midfielder N’Golo Kante as the Premier League club is prepared to listen to offer for the World Cup winner in this summer transfer window.

The report in Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Chelsea is ready to entertain offers for Kante and former Blues manager Antonio Conte is willing to make a move to bring the former Leicester City midfielder to Inter Milan this summer.

Kante is one of the best midfielders at manager Frank Lampard’s disposal but the Frenchman has been battling with various injury and that has seen his status as one of the untouchable in Chelsea set dented.





The 29-year-old star has three years left on his contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit and he would come cheap for any suitors.

The midfielder earns a reported £290,000 a week at Chelsea, which could also prove a problem for any potential suitors.

Chelsea is keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen Kai Havertz and Leicester City Ben Chilwell following the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are also on the transfer list of the club.