



Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer Dean Henderson a huge £170,000 per-week contract to prize him away from Manchester United.

Henderson is expected to return to United when his loan spell at Sheffield United ends next week.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has excelled during his temporary stay in South Yorkshire, and is said to be attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, Chelsea are willing to more than double Henderson’s wages in a bid to entice the youngster to Stamford Bridge.

The MEN claims that Frank Lampard has registered his interest in the United ‘keeper after growing frustrated at the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive shot-stopper.





Henderson is said to be desperate to play for United next season, but won’t settle for deputising for David De Gea, who recently signed a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

The England youth international would prefer a permanent move elsewhere if he is not given the number one shirt at United which leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a huge predicament.

De Gea’s awful performance against Chelsea on Sunday was not simply an aberration and concern is growing over whether Solskjaer should relinquish the Spaniard’s number one status at the club he has been at for nine years.

A move to Chelsea would surely be tempting for Henderson, who would surely be guaranteed a starting spot under Lampard on the wages reported by the MEN.

United must now be decisive in their plan with Henderson who has long been considered as their future goalkeeper, or risk losing him to a domestic rival this summer.