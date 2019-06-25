<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the exit of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus this summer, Chelsea is on the verge to announce a new manager for the coming season after the Italian exit from the West London club.

Frank Lampard has been tipped to replace the Italian tactician along with Wolvamphampton manager Nuno Herlander Simões Espírito Santo but the former Chelsea star is in pole position to take up the vacant role at Chelsea.

Lampard was in charge of Derby County last season and he did a good job with The Rams but they were unable to make it to the Premier League after a defeat to Aston Villa in the play-off. Lampard has the support of Chelsea players and most of the players are keen on working with the club legend.

The fans and players are waiting for the announcement from the board and it seems likely that the club will witness the return of Lampard following the return of Petr Cech who is in charge of the club technical director and performance advisor, the likes of Claude Makelele, Michael Ballack and Jordy Morris are tipped to make a return to the club they once played for.